Zimbabwe: Corrupt Officials to Be Arrested

Photo: The Herald

Minister of Industry and Commerce Mike Bimha (file photo).

The government says it will soon be taking stringent action against corrupt officials implicated in corrupt activities as their deeds are hampering the development of local content.

Addressing stakeholder at the ongoing 8th Buy Zimbabwe Summit in Gweru yesterday, Minister of Industry, Commerce and Enterprise Development Mike Bimha said the government is crafting the Local Content Policy aimed at enhancing local; value addition through utilization of local resources and localisation of supply chains but will also advocate for the arrest of corrupt officials, no matter their levels in government.

"When talking about local content, the problem is of corrupt officials whose behaviour and activities affect the supply chain, and this policy should clearly outline the consequences for such actions.

"There is a disturbing trend in our country where most individuals, some companies and Government in some instances are failing to support the local industry and opting to import some of their requirements," he said.

He added that the policy is part of Government's broad industrialization initiatives to enhance local, value addition through utilization of local resources.

"My Ministry continues to engage the private sector on the finalization of the Local Content Policy and is currently receiving inputs towards a robust policy document that will help align local consumptive patterns to local industry capabilities.

"The Local Content Policy is part of Government's broad industrialization initiatives to enhance local; value addition through utilization of local resources and localisation of supply chains.

"In practical terms, local content implies local procurement, in turn, should benefit the development of local entrepreneurs," said Bimha.

According to Bimha, the policy offers numerous opportunities to revive closed and distressed industries and develop new industries.

"Within the Local Content context, there are numerous opportunities to revive closed and distressed industries and develop new industries.

"Formulation and implementation of local content policy can lead to job creation, boost investment and local production, facilitation of research and development, technology transfer and building of a competitive local industry.

"When talking about local content, the problem of corrupt officials whose behaviour and activities, and should clearly outline the consequences for such actions," he said.