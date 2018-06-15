15 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: PCCB Nets Game Reserve Officers On Graft Charges

By Renatus Masuguliko

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Chato District, Geita region on Wednesday arraigned three game warders and an agent of M-Pesa for allegedly requesting and receiving corruption.

The accused -- Flora Ngowi, Agnes Shokolo and Omary Mazanza - all game reserve warders and an M-Pesa agent, Nikolaus Nyilala, were arraigned for requesting and receiving 9m/- illegally from a pastoralist. Reading charges before the district magistrate Yona Myombo, PCCB prosecutor Augustino Mtaki said the accused had willfully asked for 9m/- He said the three officers requested 9m/- from Mr Safari Masasi so that they cannot nationalize his livestock.

The livestock were found in Biharamulo game reserve. The prosecutor added that on December 2, 2017, the accused Nikolas Nyilala received 9m/- through M-Pesa.

He said on December 3, 2017 the accused sent 2.5m/- to the game reserve officers. He added that 250,000/- was sent to Agnes Shokolo, 300,000/- was sent to Flora Ngowi and 2m/- was sent to Omary Mazanza. The accused denied charges and were remanded for failure to meet bail conditions.

