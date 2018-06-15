Tanzania: State Targets to Collect More Safe Blood

AUTOMATED Analyser, which is a medical laboratory instrument designed to measure different chemicals quickly with minimal human assistance, will be installed in all public hospitals with blood banks to facilitate donated blood testing.

This was revealed here by the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elders and Children, Ms Ummy Mwalimu, pointing out that the machines will also be used to screen HIV and Viral Hepatitis free of charge. "The machines will help to speed up the process to test donated blood for transfusion in hospitals with blood banks," said the Minister at an event to mark World Blood Donor Day held at national level in Dodoma Region.

Under the theme 'Be there for someone else. Give blood. Share Life', this year's annual event aimed to thank voluntary unpaid blood donors for their life saving gifts of blood and raise awareness for the regular need to donate blood.

Ms Mwalimu hinted that the government is targeting to collect 375,203 pints of blood before the end of this year in order to attain 60 per cent from the current 45 per cent of the actual demand, pointing out that it is equivalent to seven pints of blood for every 1,000 people. "The collection of blood bottles will tremendously help to save lives of mothers and infants," she added.

Ms Mwalimu said Katavi tops the list with 94 per cent of the regions targeted to collect the blood pints, followed by Lindi-79 per cent and Coast third with 66 per cent. She cited regions with poor performance in blood collections as Songwe (16 per cent), Mbeya (20 per cent) and Tabora (22 per cent).

According to World Health Organisation (WHO), every country should collect at least 10 pints of blood for every 1,000 people (which is equivalent to one person in the country's population) in order to meet the actual demand.