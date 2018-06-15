15 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Shilling Remains Stable Against US Dollar

By Henry Lyimo

THE shilling remained relatively stable against the US dollar last year, thanks to prudent fiscal and monetary policy and satisfactory trends of foreign income balance.

The Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Phillip Mpango, said in Parliament yesterday that the trend of the value of the shilling against the US dollar was stable, where a single dollar was exchanged for 2,228.86 shillings in December 2017, compared to an average of 2,177.07 shillings.

The difference was an average of 57.79, he said in his presentation of the state of the economy for 2017. He said the shilling has remained stable throughout the year and that the situation helped in stabilising the country's economy.

The stable trend of the shilling was a result in improvement in management, implementation of prudent fiscal and monetary policies and satisfactory trends of foreign income balances.

