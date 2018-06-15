15 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Country's Current Account Deficit Continues to Narrow

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Henry Lyimo

TANZANIA's current account deficit continued to narrow last year as earnings from tourism increased and imports declined. Presenting the state of the economy in Parliament yesterday, the Minister for Finance and Planning, Dr Phillip Mpango, said the current account deficit narrowed by 43.8 per cent in 2017 on increase in earnings from tourism and a decline in imports.

He said the current account recorded a deficit of 1,210.5 million US dollars, down from a deficit of 2,154.6 million US dollars in 2016. The balance of payment recorded a surplus of 1,649 million US dollars last year, compared to a surplus of 305.5 million US dollars in 2016.

A balance of payments surplus means the country exports more than it imports, while a balance of payments deficit means the country imports more goods, services and capital than it exports and must therefore borrow from other countries to pay for its imports.

Foreign account reserves reached 5,906.2 million US dollars compared to 4,325.6 million US dollars in 2016. The amount was sufficient to cover 5.4 months of imports, exceeding the threshold set for East African integration of at least 4.5 months.

The increase was a result of measures taken by the Central Bank through purchase of US dollars in the market, disbursement of external non-concessional loans as well as decrease in imports of goods and services.

Tanzania

It's a 'Tanzania First' Budget

Finance and Planning minister Phillip Mpango yesterday proposed a raft of reforms aimed at the boosting industrial… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.