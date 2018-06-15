15 June 2018

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Accident Claims 11 National Service Youths, 1 TPDF Soldier

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Tony Webster/Flickr
Police line. Crime scene tape.
By Fatma Abdu

THIRTEEN people, including eleven National Service recruits and a Tanzania People's Defence Forces (TPDF) soldier died yesterday in a road accident in Mbeya Region. The accident occurred at Mwansekwa slope in Mbeya Urban, involving a bus belonging to Igunga Transit.

President John Magufuli sent condolence messages to Mbeya Regional Commissioner (RC), Amos Makalla and Chief of Defence Forces (CDF), General Venance Salvatory Mabeyo, following the tragic accident. The National Service recruits were travelling from Tabora Region to Itende National Camp in Mbeya Region for further training when the bus veered off the road on the slop before it overturned.

"With sad feelings, I have received information on the tragic accident that occurred yesterday at Mwansekwa slop in Mbeya Urban, involving a bus belonging to Igunga Transit company in which 13 people, including 11 National Service recruits, a soldier and the driver of the bus lost their lives," the Head of State said in a statement availed to the press by the Directorate of Presidential Communication.

He added, "Our youths were travelling from Tabora to Itende National Service in Mbeya Region for training. We have lost our brave youths who volunteered to fight for the nation. I have been hurt by the sudden demise of these youths." As a result of the accident, Dr Magufuli who is also the Commander-in-Chief of Armed Forces sent the condolence message to CDF Mabeyo, National Service Commandant Major General Martin Busungu and the families of the bereaved.

He also prayed for quick recovery of 25 others who sustained injuries in the accident. Meanwhile, the University of Dar es Salaam (UDSM) community yesterday paid last respects to students and staff who perished in a grisly accident on Monday. The University Chancellor, former President, Jakaya Kikwete sent his condolences to the University communality and families of the fallen students.

The former Head of State expressed his shock and sadness following the sudden demise of students. The University Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Administration), Prof David Mfinanga said the university has lost hard working staff and committed students who were striving to catch up with their future dreams. On Monday evening, the University ambulance collided with a truck at Riverside area in Ubungo.

The University driver, James Rutayuge, assistant nurse, Jonatrhan Lung'ando, a second year students Erasto Sango and Maria Soko, first year student perished in the accident.

Tanzania

It's a 'Tanzania First' Budget

Finance and Planning minister Phillip Mpango yesterday proposed a raft of reforms aimed at the boosting industrial… Read more »

Read the original article on Daily News.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.