Nigeria: Osinbajo Flags Off 1,727 Housing Units in Edo

Benin City — Vice President Yemi Osinbajo Thursday flagged off the 1,727 housing units "christened "Emotan Garden Estate located at Egba, Ikpoba Okha Local Government Area of Edo State.

The vice president, while performing the flagging off ceremony, commended the state Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, for his various initiatives, since he assumed office as the governor of the state.

According the vice president, "I want to appreciate what the astute and dynamic governor, Obaseki, is doing. I was in Auchi to launch the fertilizer plant a couple of months ago and recently in this same local Government I was here to launch the Industrial Park.

He said with the pace of work done at the site, there is possibility that the housing units will be completed in no distant time.

"It is my special pleasure to be here again to perform the ground breaking of this Emotan Garden

"I want to thank the governor and government of the state MIXAfrica (private developer) and the Edo Property Development Agency (EPDA) for their very execellent job and I hope that within the next few months given the fact that they were able to build these houses within 12 days and I am sure that if we work hard the 1,727 housing units can be completed in no distant time," he said

Earlier, the state governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki said it was in fulfillment of his electioneering promises of creating jobs and providing affordable housing for the people of the state.

"I want to thank all of you for taken time out to witness this ground breaking ceremony of Emotan Garden which we hope will be our flagship into creating modern house style in our state.

"You will recall during my electioneering campaign I did promise that we are going to make Edo State an economic hub. I said we are going to create a minimum of 200,000 jobs in my first time in office and we expected that these jobs will be created from areas like agriculture, construction and the manufacturing sectors.

"But we realised also that housing is very key to creating jobs and that was one of the reasons why one of the first thing to do was to restructure Edo State Housing and Property Development Company.

"We reenacted the law setting it up, we got a new management and this is the evidence of the reforms we have made in that agency," he said.

The governor said 80 per cent of materials used for the building of the houses were gotten locally from the state.

He noted that the government is starting a new paradigm in the area of providing an affordable housing for the citizens of the state.

"We believed that we are starting a new paradigm in the position of affordable housing and we expect that this houses will sell from about N3million to no more than N12million and it will truly be affordable", he said.