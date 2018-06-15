Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage Receives High Endorsement

The growing number of media outfits endorsing the Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage (Revised edition 2018) is an indication that the Nigerian media is committed to the professional and ethical coverage of the 2019 elections, a statement by the Director of International Press Centre (IPC), Lanre Arogundade, has noted.

The statement stressed yesterday that the swelling number of the media outfit for the cause has underlined a common chord in the industry for self-regulation and checking of excesses.

The Code will be launched in Abuja on June 22, 2018, as part of the activities of the World Congress of the International Press Institute (IPI).

The statement by Arogundade disclosed that about 80 media outfits have so far endorsed the Code, including professional groups and associations-the broadcast media, newspapers, online news mediums and support groups.

The Code, a revised edition of the 2014/2015 Nigerian Media Code of Election Coverage, accordingly, was recently validated by media stakeholders.

Arogundade said the Code has been endorsed by the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN), Broadcasting Organisation of Nigeria (BON), Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE), Radio Television and Theatre Arts Workers Union (RATTAWU) and Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP).

He added that it was encouraging that prominent media establishments in Nigeria have so far endorsed the Code; and they are Channels Television, AIT, Raypower Radio, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

Others are Vanguard, THISDAY, Daily Trust, The Guardian, The Sun, Leadership, The Nation, Premium Times, The Cable, Eagle News, Business Eye Magazine and The News Magazine.

Arogundade also said it was gratifying that 55 members of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) who publish online have endorsed the Code as well as the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (NIJ) and the Association of Communication Scholars and Professionals of Nigeria (ACSPN).

The Director of International Press Centre expressed hope that the number of organisations endorsing the Code would increase before the public launch and presentation next week.

According him, "We are particularly elated at the kind of responses we are getting from many media organisations that have either endorsed or expressed interest in endorsing the Code."

"Essentially, the Code provides guidelines for the ethical conduct of journalists and their respective organisations in the coverage of elections. This obligation entails the performance of oversight, public education, open forum and conflict management roles by the media during elections."