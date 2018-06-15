15 June 2018

West Africa: Nigeria to Present 21 Athletes At Ecowas U-20 Athletics Championship

Twenty-one athletes and four officials have been selected to represent Nigeria at the forthcoming Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) U-20 Athletics Championship.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the athletes are made up of 10 males and 11 females.

The championship has been scheduled for June 22 to June 24 at the Cape Coast Stadium, Ghana.

Eleven countries are expected to feature in the championship.

The Athletics Federation of Nigeria (AFN) said in a statement on Friday in Lagos that most of the selected athletes won in their respective events at the National U-20 Trials held in Ozoro, Delta.

According to AFN, the male athletes include Akintola Alaba (100m, 4x100m), Omubo Gershon (100m, 4x100m), Emmanuel Ojeli (200m, 400m), Shedrack Akpeki (200m, 400m),

Hamid Sambo (800m, 1500m) and Muhammed Yussuf (110m hurdles).

The others are David Olowookere (400m hurdles), Arinze Benjamin (long jump), Cyprian Oyedele (high Jump) and Ineh Meyiwa (long jump, triple jump).

The AFN listed the female athletes to include Joy Udo-Gabriel (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Rosemary Chukwuma (100m, 200m, 4x100m), Blessing Ogundiran (4x100m), Abasiono Akpan (400m, 400m hurdles) and Joy Abu (400m, 400m hurdles).

The others are Yinka Bamtefa (800m, 1500m), Victoria Adubi (100m hurdles), Victory George (long jump), Esther Isa (high jump), Princess Kara (discus throw, javelin), and Hannah Kemele (shot put and javelin).

The AFN listed the coaches and officials as Ayodele Odelusi (male coach), Rachael Oguntona (female coach), Isaac Chinedu (masseur) and Monica Otumola (secretary).

