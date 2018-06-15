Nigeria: 'Women Have the Ability to Revive the Nation'

Apostolic Mother Elizabeth Akinadewo, wife of the Prelate/Supreme Head of Motailatu Church Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide (MCCSW), Baba Aladura Elder Dr. Israel Akinadewo has said that women have the ability to revive the nation if only they can use their God-given abilities and soft skills to raise good children and guide their husbands.

Speaking during the National Women Conference of the church in its Ibeju-Lekki international headquarters Akinadewo stressed that women have all it takes to change Nigeria if only they realise and deploy their God-given skills.

The lady cleric who spoke on the theme, 'The hand of God that changes Destiny', cited the biblical characters like Ruth and Hannah, who through God's divine intervention and their determination, were able to influence their immediate environments and the cause of history.

Enumerating disobedience, rebellion, wickedness, arrogance and all other unrighteous practices as factors that could limit ones experiencing the hand of God in destiny remoulding, she maintained that women have great influence in nation building and passionately appealed women should utilise their God-given ability and what she called "soft skills" to guide their husbands aright for the stability, progress and development of this country.

"Women can go extra mile to ensure their objectives are realised by using their exploits and "soft skill" to influence their husbands for the stability of this nation. If we can worship Him in truth and in Spirit, God can make us women, the Deborah of our nation and he can use us to change imperfections in our families and in our system to become perfect," Akinadewo noted.

In her own contribution, the new patron of the MCCSW Good Women National Conference, Mrs. Victoria Adegbenro, said all Christian women must lead exemplary lifestyles because of their divine roles as nation builders. Adegbenro, an educationist, urged women to stand strong as they effectively combine their roles as wives, mothers, nation builders and spiritual leaders. She urged them not to succumb to challenges and pressures but actualise their divine roles in the family as well as the country.