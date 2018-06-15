Nigeria: Evans' Lawyer Withdraws From Kidnap Case

The lawyer representing Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike (popularly known as Evans) has withdrawn his representation from all criminal charges against his client.

Olukoya Ogungbeje said his decision to withdraw as counsel to Evans were "for personal reasons."

"For the avoidance of doubt, we wish to state categorically that we have fought a good fight this far despite repeated and sustained threats to my life and my defence lawyers," Mr Ogungbeje said in a statement made available to PREMIUM TIMES.

"I dare say we have no regrets whatsoever having conducted the criminal charges involving our client this far."

Mr Onwuamadike is an alleged billionaire kidnapper who led gangs that abducted several Nigerians for years.

He reportedly made a fortune from ransom payments received to set his captives free. He was arrested in Lagos in 2017.

Details later... .