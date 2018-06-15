15 June 2018

Nigeria: Kidnappers Free Priest, Two Others After Four Days in Captivity

A Methodist priest and two others abducted along Iwo-Ibadan road on Sunday by suspected bandits have been released.

They were released on Thursday, report from the Methodist Church, Osogbo stated.

According to the report from the church, the kidnapped persons who are members of the church were released on Thursday night, around 8.20p.m.

Confirming the release to journalists, the Bishop of the Methodist Church, Osogbo Diocese, Amos Ogunrinde, said the priest, Kayode Akande, and the two other leaders of the church had been reunited with their families.

Mr Ogunrinde, however, did not disclosed if any ransom was paid to the bandits for their release.

When the state police spokesperson, Folashade Odoro, was contacted about the report, she said the police would release a statement later.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the the priest and two elders of the Methodist Church, Osogbo were kidnapped on Sunday while returning from a men's fellowship from Ile-Ogbo, near Iwo, Osun.

The police were reported to have deployed men and officers to rescue them while the bandits were never reported to have contacted the family of the men to demand for ransom.

