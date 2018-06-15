Nigeria: Stop Glorifying Thieves, Treat Them With Ignominy, Buhari Tells Nigerians

Sokoto — President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja admonished Nigerians to put paid to the attitude of celebrating corrupt people in the country but should rather treat such persons with dishonour.

Buhari, who made this remark Thursday night in his Sallah message to Muslims in commemoration of the end of Ramadan, urged "ordinary Nigerians to stop glorifying thieves by treating them with disdain for bringing hardships to others".

The president's message contained in a statement by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu, also commended the families of the late Chief MKO Abiola, Chief Gani Fawehinmi and Ambassador Baba Gana Kingibe, who received national honours on Tuesday, saying they had shown good examples and encouraged other Nigerians to follow their examples.

"In this respect, President Buhari lauded the families of recipients of national honours for showing good examples to Nigerians and urged our country men and women to copy their good examples," the statement added.

The statement added that Buhari enjoined religious leaders to always pray for peace and unity of the country and avoid making inflammatory utterances that can incite violence or promote conflicts. He also appealed to citizens to forgive one another and embrace peace.

It said the president thanked Nigerians for their patience thus far, assuring them that their sacrifices would not be in vain, explaining that his government was reforming the "country that was pushed into near decay on account of corruption comes with teething pains".

He added: "But these pains are temporary, the APC administration which I am privileged to lead, is beholden to the ordinary Nigerians and will leave no stone unturned to make their security, welfare and happiness our priority."

According to the statement, Buhari stressed the importance of putting the virtues of Islam into practice beyond the fasting season and congratulated Muslims on completing "this spiritually significant month of sacrifice".

It also said the president urged Muslims to reflect on the importance of Ramadan in becoming good ambassadors of Islam at all times, pointing out that "religion should be the moral compass for all believers in their public and personal lives".

Atiku, Saraki, Dogara, Others Urge Nigerians to Keep Hope Alive

Other Nigerian leaders including former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Senate President Bukola Saraki and Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, and Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu also called on Muslims to project Islam through the good examples of love, tolerance and peaceful disposition at all times.

Atiku in his message, urged Muslims to imbibe the virtues of the sacrifice of Ramadan, adding that the fasting period makes believers appreciate the impact of hunger and be more committed to the hardships of millions who cannot feed themselves.

He equally explained that the event should reinforce the fear of Allah in the hearts of the believers.

Similarly, Saraki in a one-page statement issued in Abuja by his Media Adviser, Yusuph Olaniyonu, to mark the occasion, emphasised that only tolerance, stronger sense of patriotism and love for one another "will help the country surmount her current socio-economic challenges".

The Senate president, while congratulating Muslim faithful across the country on the successful completion of the month-long Ramadan fast, called for sustained prayers for peace in the country.

According to him, despite the federal government's efforts in combating the challenge of insecurity, it is imperative for Muslim faithful to utilise this period to pray fervently for peace and unity in the country.

On his part, Dogara in his message enjoined Muslims to sustain the lessons of Ramadan and replicate same in their daily lives for a better society.

He also called on the Ummah not to be carried away by only the pageantry of the Sallah celebration, but to use the occasion for sober reflection and extend gestures and hands of support to the needy in the society as well as pray against the current security and economic situation of the country.

He emphasised the importance of peace, unity and tolerance among the diverse people of the country for the envisaged growth and development to take place.

Also, Ekweremadu congratulated Muslims on the successful conclusion of the Ramadan fast, urging them to continue to pray for the country, especially towards the successful conduct of the 2019 general election.

He also enjoined them to remain true to the teachings of Islam imbibed during the fast even after the holy month.

According to him, "I congratulate our Muslim brothers and sisters for successfully observing the Ramadan fast and prayers, with its life-enriching lessons in the virtues of love, forbearance, unity, patriotism, self-sacrifice.

"In the last one month, I observed the piety and the spirit of giving associated with the month, and therefore, urge our Muslim brothers and sisters to remain their brother's keeper till eternity so as to make the society better for all."

Sultan Declares Friday Sallah Day

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammadu Sa'ad Abubakar III, has declared Friday as the day for Eid-el-Fitr festival.

The declaration was sequel to the sighting of the new moon of Shawwal in many states across the country.

The monarch, who announced this in his palace in Sokoto Friday night, said the new crescent was sighted in Borno, Sokoto, Kaduna, Plateau, Kano and Nasarawa States among others.

The monarch said the reports were verified and authenticated by the National Moon Sighting Committee.

"In accordance with Islamic law, we have the honour and pleasure to announce that today, Thursday, the 29th day of Ramadan,1439 AH, which is equivalent to June 14, 2018 has marked the end of Ramadan and the beginning of the new month of Shawwal," he said.