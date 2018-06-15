15 June 2018

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Sallah Durbar - 10 Riders Fall Off Horses in Dutse

No fewer than 10 riders fell off their horses during Sallah Durbar at Dutse Emir's Palace on Friday, News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

The incident happened during the mini durbar traditionally organised every year where the governor receives cheers and greetings from members of the emirate council from top of the Emir's palace.

The riders fell while racing to greet Gov. Muhammad Badaru of the state, after observing the Eid-el-Fitr prayer at the central prayer ground at about 8.30 a.m.

However, none of the riders sustained injury.

At the emir's palace, district heads took turns to greet the governor as they raced on their decorated horses, while the emir came last and exchanged greetings with his council members.

NAN

Nigeria

