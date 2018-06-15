Nigeria: CAN, Governors Rejoice With Muslims, Preach Peaceful Co-Existence

The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) Thursday rejoiced with Nigerian Muslims over the successful completion of the Ramadan period, urging all Muslims in the country to embrace peace as part of the Sallah celebration. CAN President, Samson Ayokunle, in his Sallah message, said the successful completion of the Ramadan period involves purification through fasting and seeking blessings and forgiveness from the Almighty God, the creator of mankind.

According to him, "The Nigerian Christian body expresses its determination and commitment to collaborate with the leadership of the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) to promote peaceful co-existence among adherents of the country's two major religions and work towards ensuring unity, peace and progress of the country.

"Ramadan, being the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is very important, considering the fact that it beckons on Muslim faithful to eschew self-seeking personal goals and work assiduously towards developing spiritual growth through demonstration of kindness, forgiveness and generosity for all, irrespective of religious differences."

Al-Makura Calls for Application of Ramadan Virtues

As the people of Nasarawa State join millions of Nigerians to mark the 2018 Eid-el-Fitr celebration, the state Governor, Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, has called on all Muslims to be steadfast in applying the virtues of Ramadan. He said they can do this through consistent supplication, perseverance, humility, hospitality, good neighbourliness and indeed the spirit of sharing in their daily activities.

The governor stated this yesterday in his Eid-el-Fitr message to the people of the state, adding that it behooves on all good citizens of the state to continue to pray for the peace, security and economic prosperity of the state.

Al-Makura therefore reiterated his previous calls on the people of the state to be law-abiding and live peacefully with one another.

Lalong Preaches Brotherly Love, Sacrifice

The Plateau State Governor, Hon. Simon Bako Lalong, has felicitated with the entire Muslims in the state and in Nigeria, on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr celebration. Lalong urged the Muslim faithful to reflect on the lessons learnt during the Ramadan period and on the significance of fasting as a religious obligation, charging them to allow its true meaning reflect deep in their lives as well as the positive impact it will make on the lives of others.

In a statement signed by his Director of Press, Emmanuel Nanle, the governor stressed that without the virtues of brotherly love, accommodation and sacrificial giving, religion would make no meaning and peace would be elusive in the society.

While calling on all citizens in the state to live in harmony with one another and practice their religion in love and by the truth it professes, he tasked them to continue to pray fervently for sustained economic recovery and for the peace and unity of Nigeria.

Pray for Unity, Peace, Wike Urges Muslims

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged the Muslim community to pray for the unity and peace of the nation as they celebrate Id-el-Fitr.

In his Sallah message, Wike congratulated all Muslims for successfully completing this year's Ramadan fast and called on them to use the Id-el-Fitr celebrations to re-dedicate themselves to the ideals of peace, security and friendship.

He assured them that the state government and security agencies had put in place security measures to ensure a peaceful celebration of Sallah. Wike , therefore, urged Nigerians to promote religious tolerance, adding that such virtue would ensure peace across the country and enhance national development.

He assured the Muslim community and all residents of the state government's determination to improve the lives of her citizens.

Ugwuanyi Emphasises Love, Peace, Unity

As Muslims celebrate Eid-el Fitr all over the world, Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State has enjoined Nigerians, especially Muslim faithful, to take advantage of the spiritual rebirth offered by Ramadan to promote love, peace, unity and progress.

Ugwuanyi, in his Sallah message, felicitated with President Muhammadu Buhari and other Muslim faithful for the successful completion of Ramadan, and emphasised the compelling need for all Nigerians to continue to live in peace and harmony as well as offer special prayers for the country.

The governor stressed that it is only when Nigerians live to cherish one another that "we can make rapid progress and strengthen the bond that brought us together as a prosperous country, in keeping with the dreams and aspirations of our founding fathers."

He therefore, wished Nigerians a pleasant and peaceful celebration.

Ayade Calls Contentment, Selflessness

Cross River State Governor, Professor Ben Ayade, has called on Muslim faithful in the state and Nigeria to remain contented and render selfless service to their fellow countrymen and the country at large as a panacea to heal a world in dire need of peace.

Ayade made the call in his Eid el-Fitr message to the Muslim Ummah where he averred that the celebration which marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan offered an opportunity for all to break barriers and reach out to fellow human beings after meeting with the creator.

A statement signed by his spokesperson, Mr. Christian Ita, quoted the governor as saying: "Indeed, prayer prohibits immorality and wrongdoing, and the remembrance of God is greater for He knows all we do. Governor Ayade prayed Allah's eternal blessings on his faithful and their loved ones.

Ambode Advocates Tolerance, Unity

Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, yesterday urged Nigerians to imbibe the tenets of tolerance and unity for one another irrespective of their ethnic and religious differences as a pathway to building a strong and united country.

The governor, in his Eid-el-Fitri message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Habib Aruna, said it is only by embracing peace, unity and fairness that Nigerians can begin a rebirth, urging them to imbibe the tenets of love, tolerance, forgiveness and brotherhood which the period of the holy month exemplifies.

According to him, with brotherly love and harmonious co-existence among her citizens above all other things, Nigeria can overcome the numerous challenges confronting her.

Hence, Ambode wished all Muslim brothers and sisters in the state a happy Eid-el-Fitri celebration.

Obaseki Felicitates with Muslims

The Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, has congratulated Muslims in the state as they celebrate Eid-el-Fitr after the successful completion of the Ramadan fast.

In his Sallah message issued yesterday, Obaseki said: "On behalf of the government and the people of Edo State, I felicitate with our Muslim faithful on the occasion of Eid-el-Fitr after completing the Ramadan fast, a major pillar of Islam."

He noted that "the holy month of Ramandan is an opportunity for our Muslim brothers and sisters to deepen their relationship with Allah, promote a life of sacrifice, charity and love for one another."

He urged Muslims in the state "to sustain these values even after the holy month," and called on them to support his "administration's vision to build a prosperous and peaceful states where everyone can actualise their dreams."

Ajimobi Seeks Spiritual Rebirth

Oyo State Governor, Abiola Ajimobi, has congratulated the Muslim community in the country on the successful completion of the month-long Ramadan fasting.

The governor, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr. Bolaji Tunji, prayed that Allah should accept their supplications, even beyond the holy month. While calling for spiritual rebirth among the Islamic faithful, he enjoined them to imbibe the teachings of the Holy Prophet Mohammed on the essence of Ramadan fasting. Senator Ajimobi also admonished the faithful to use the Eid-el-Fitri celebrations to pray for the unity and peaceful co-existence of the country's ethnic groups, and shun divisive tendencies capable of pulling back the country's wheel of progress.

Amosun Preaches Righteousness

Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has urged Muslim faithful to imbibe the values of Ramadan and continue to manifest them in their daily lives. Amosun, in his Sallah message signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Adedayo Adeneye, to commemorate the Eid-el-Fitr, said Ramadan, which is a time of fasting and charity, also demands righteousness in all endeavours.

"During Ramadan, which is one of the important pillars of Islam, we were obliged to fast, shun evil actions, speak right and show love to one another. "It also compelled us to engage in deep spiritual reflection, and I believe that if we all continue in this practice after Ramadan, it will not only be to our benefit as individuals, but also as a country," he said.

CP Assures Lagosians of Security

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal, has assured Lagosians of the police capacity and ability to protect the state on land, sea and air in this holiday period and during political activities.

The CP said this yesterday during a friendly show of force in Ikeja and Oshodi areas of Lagos. According to him, "This friendly show of force is to reassure Lagosians that we have both the capacity and ability to ensure that law and orders are maintained."

Edgal said they have their surveillance helicopter manned by RRS pilot moving across the state with operations on the waterways by the marine police and officers of Area 'L'. He added: "And of course on land, we sectorised the state. Area commanders are leading friendly show of force across the state with me heading this particular one to ensure law and order in the state."

Yobe Restricts Movement

The Yobe State Government has announced the restriction of human and vehicular movement as residents in the state celebrate Eid-el-Fitr.

A statement signed by the Director-General of Press Affairs to the governor, Abdullahi Bego, said the restriction must be observed throughout the state and would start from 10 p.m. yesterday to 10 a.m. today. "This is to inform the public that the Governor, Ibrahim Gaidam, has approved the placement of restriction of vehicular movement throughout the state from 10 p.m yesterday to 10 a.m today as we mark the Eid el-Fitr.

"The restriction also applies to using vehicles to Eid prayer grounds except those who have express security clearance or those on emergency services. The measure is taken to ensure peaceful, secure and hitch-free Eid el-Fitr festival. Members of the public are kindly advised to comply,"

Barde Felicitates with Gombe Muslims

Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Gombe State, Muhammad Jibril Barde, has congratulated Muslims and the good people of Gombe State for witnessing the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a statement issued by his media office yesterday in Gombe, Barde charged that the lessons of Ramadan-piety, self-denial, prayers and generosity to the poor and needy-should be with them always.

He underscored the importance of living in peace and unity, adding that "we should all resolve to live in peace and unity and be dedicated to the worship of Allah and the doing of good.

He prayed Almighty Allah to restore to everyone those values that places high premium on human life, love for country, love for neighbours and sharing even as "we ventilate our faith in the unity of our dear country and especially our beautiful state of Gombe."