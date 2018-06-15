Nigeria: Atiku to Speak On Restructuring At Hall of Grace Awards

Former Vice President and PDP presidential hopeful, Atiku Abubakar, will address the issue of restructuring on June 24, using the Hall of Grace (HoG) awards platform.

Indications to this effect emerged from a former Minister of Information, Chief Alex Akinyele. Akinyele, also the Grand Custodian of the Hall of Grace Awards, who said: "I have personally signed off and approved the fact that Atiku should speak to Nigerians through the platform of the HoG Awards holding on the June 24, 2018 in Lagos.

"There is the need for every well-meaning Nigerian to support restructuring of our country. We believe that the structure isn't working the way we all expect it to. There is the urgent need to do this debate and make all Nigerians understand how restructuring will work, particularly our brothers and sisters from the North," he said.

On why the Organization chose the former Vice-President to speak on the issue, Chief Akinyele said: 'At HoG, we believe in sincerity. We have looked at those clamouring for restructuring and we have seen that the former Vice President is perhaps the most sincere. He has been clamouring for this even when he was in the ruling APC. He didn't care whether he was on the saddle as president or not but he kept on clamouring that the APC shouldn't jettison restructuring. Atiku has been very sincere. He isn't using restructuring for politics. He appears to be calling for it because of patriotism and that is why he will be addressing the nation on restructuring at the HoG Awards 8th Annual Session.

The event holds on the 24th of June. Distinguished Nigerians like Atiku Abubakar, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Bukola Saraki, Ben Bruce and Shehu Sani will be honored at the Awards Ceremony holding in Ikeja.