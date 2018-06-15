15 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Power Outrage - Loads of Grievances Shed As Utility's Workers Pour Scorn On No-Increase Offer

analysis By Marianne Merten

President Ramaphosa's New Dawn faces a real test over a 0% wage increase offer for workers from the long-troubled Eskom that bled billions of rand through State Capture. The wage deadlock is now before the CCMA for resolution. If anything, Eskom illustrates the toxic fallout of bad governance - not only at the power utility - and financial maladministration. But it's also a battle of narratives between those used to wielding power, and those who must take grievances to the streets.

The offer - for what the power utility's executives called "financial stability" - was rejected by trade unions. On Thursday, June 14, 2018 as thousands of workers picketed at Eskom's MegaWatt Park head office in Johannesburg, the power utility in its official statement claimed "sabotage" and "intimidation" and, for the second time in two days, again invoked the nightmare of past load shedding.

That was implemented later in the evening, and, in a tweet by Eskom spokesperson Khulu Phasiwe, linked to sabotage:

"Acts of intimidation and sabotage have resulted in Eskom being unable to ensure uninterrupted power supply."

Trade unions, the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and the National Metalworkers Union of South Africa (Numsa), both...

