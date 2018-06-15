14 June 2018

Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

South Africa: In an Affidavit, the Presidency and Pravin Gordhan Hit Back Hard At Tom Moyane

Tagged:

Related Topics

analysis By Pauli Van Wyk

Pravin Gordhan is the deponent of the affidavit in the Presidency's case against suspended tax boss Tom Moyane. The charges against the SARS Commissioner are factual, devastating and devoid of speculation - specifically designed, Scorpio is told, to give Moyane no wriggle room, and no chance to successfully challenge the allegations.

Tom Moyane displayed "profound lack of judgement" with his handling of the Jonas Makwakwa debacle, he lied to Parliament, acted irrationally and is guilty of "gross dereliction of duty". These are the allegations Moyane and his lawyer Eric Mabuza will grapple with in the next two weeks as they craft a reply to the stinging 69-page affidavit submitted by Pravin Gordhan in disciplinary proceedings against Moyane.

The affidavit is addressed to Advocate Azhar Bham SC, chairman of the disciplinary initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2018.

Moyane's tenure at SARS, starting in September 2014, was marred by allegations of a witch hunt on the old guard, a decimation of SARS' investigation capacity and illegal tax deals for politically exposed persons (including the Guptas).

These allegations, and in some cases evidence, were always strenuously denied by...

South Africa

Court Rules That Religion Cannot Be Used As a Defence for Anti-Gay Hate Speech

The Equality Court has found a Cape Town-based pastor in contempt of court for making hateful comments against gays and… Read more »

Read the full story on the Daily Maverick website.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.