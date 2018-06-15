South Africa: In an Affidavit, the Presidency and Pravin Gordhan Hit Back Hard At Tom Moyane

analysis

Pravin Gordhan is the deponent of the affidavit in the Presidency's case against suspended tax boss Tom Moyane. The charges against the SARS Commissioner are factual, devastating and devoid of speculation - specifically designed, Scorpio is told, to give Moyane no wriggle room, and no chance to successfully challenge the allegations.

Tom Moyane displayed "profound lack of judgement" with his handling of the Jonas Makwakwa debacle, he lied to Parliament, acted irrationally and is guilty of "gross dereliction of duty". These are the allegations Moyane and his lawyer Eric Mabuza will grapple with in the next two weeks as they craft a reply to the stinging 69-page affidavit submitted by Pravin Gordhan in disciplinary proceedings against Moyane.

The affidavit is addressed to Advocate Azhar Bham SC, chairman of the disciplinary initiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa in March 2018.

Moyane's tenure at SARS, starting in September 2014, was marred by allegations of a witch hunt on the old guard, a decimation of SARS' investigation capacity and illegal tax deals for politically exposed persons (including the Guptas).

These allegations, and in some cases evidence, were always strenuously denied by...