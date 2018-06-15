Nigeria: Police Arrest Two Suspected Killers of Abuja 'Missing Woman'

The Police Command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has arrested two suspected killers of Charity Aiyedogbon, who got missing since May 2016.

The suspects are Chukwujekwu Ezeugo, 27, principal suspect, from Enugu State and Emmanuel Adogah, 28, from Edo State.

The Commissioner of Police in the FCT, Mr. Sadiq Bello, made the disclosure, while briefing journalists on the arrest by operatives of the command yesterday in Abuja.

Bello said the principal suspect, Ezeugo was arrested in Benin, while the second principal suspect, Adogah was arrested in Abuja on June 11 by operatives of the command.

The commissioner said Ezeugo, who had been at large since the disappearance of Charity, confessed to have conspired with Adogah to murder her on May 9, 2016 at Kagini, Abuja.

He said Ezeugo also confessed to have given her excess alcohol before moving her from his house at Yaounde Street to Kagini, where she was butchered and packaged in two sacks and dumped by the bank in Ushafa, Bwari, Abuja.

He further confessed that he killed her in order to take possession of her Acura ZDS Jeep and other property.

Bello said the deceased car and some of her property had been recovered from him.

He said the second principal suspect, Adogah who was a habitual criminal equally confessed to have participated in the commission of the heinous crime.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Charity's former husband, Mr David Aiyedogbon had been accused of having a hand in the disappearance of the deceased.

Speaking with journalists, Aiyedogbon said that the arrest and subsequent confession by the suspects had vindicated him, adding that the deceased would surely get justice.

"In spite of the negative, wicked insinuations and blackmail in the social media, we were not deterred and today we know what happened to Charity. We have now confirmed that she is dead, it is our sincere belief that no person, no matter the motive or intention has any justification to kill another person," he said.

He said that some of those who were accomplice in the case had been charged to court for criminal offences while civil suit was also pending in an Abuja High Court.

David said that the deceased, who was 44, had four children.

Also speaking, Ezeugo said that he was in a relationship with the deceased, adding that both of them had differences.

He said that killing her was the work of the devil, and expressed regret about the act.

Bello said the suspects would be arraigned in court on completion of investigation.

In a related development, Bello said that the command had arrested five members of a notorious armed robbery gang, who specialised in robbing unsuspecting passengers in taxis in Abuja.

The suspects are Ebuka Ejeanyido, 28, Chidebe Okocha, 36, Chukwuma Amichie, 30, Augustine Agbo, 32, and Chinedu Obi-25.

He said that they were arrested during police investigation of the disappearance of Michael Sunday, who was reported missing by members of his family on May 27 after leaving his brother's house in Apo, Abuja.

"The missing man's phone was traced to one of the suspects who led police detectives to arrest the other suspects.

"The suspects confessed that one of them, Chidebe Okocha used hammer to hit Sunday on the head when he tried to take control of their operational car from the driver.

"The suspects said they abandoned his body under Apo Bridge," he said.