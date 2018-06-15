Tanzania: Dareva Reschedules Volleyball Matches

DAR ES SALAAM Regional Volleyball Association (DAREVA) has released a new fixture to cover matches that were previously postponed during the phase one of the Senior League.

The phase one fixture was due to wind up two weeks ago, but was delayed due to the absence of Makongo Secondary School whose both men's and ladies teams are participating in the Inter-Secondary School games in Mwanza.

According to association's technical committee chairman, Rogsen Joseph there are three men's category matches and two ladies' category matches involved in the fixture. He said all five matches will be concluded by June 22 this year. The fixture that the 'Daily News' had its copy, shows first match will be held on June 21st pitting Chui against Makongo in men's category.

Makongo court is the venue of the match. Makongo will return to action a day latter taking on JKT men's team, before their Sisters challenge JKT ladies. Then Makongo men's team will play against Faru, while the last match will pit Makongo against Mjimwema. The pending matches are eagerly awaited since they will determine which teams will finish at the top of the table especially men's category.

The league table shows that Faru who are making maiden appearance of twophase league, are commanding the race with 22 points ahead of the rest. Faru remain the only team yet to concede a defeat, but they are closely but followed close by second placed JKT who have carved 21 points. Defending champions Tanzania Prisons are at third spot with 19 points, followed by iP Sports who have 17 points at the fourth place.

Fifth-placed Makongo, have 13 points with three games in hand, which they win can make them climb up in the table do they win all of them. Chui have carved 11 points and they are placed sixth while Jeshi Stars are seventh with 9 points. Mjimwema are placed eighth with 7 points ahead of City Dream Sports (CDS) who have accumulated six points to settle at the ninth position.

Bottom of the log are Victory Sports who are pointless. In the women's category defending champion Tanzania Prisons lead the table with 14 points in the battle of six teams, JKT have collected 9 points at second, Jeshi Stars are the third place with 8 points while Makongo Secondary are placed fourth with 6 points. At fifth place are Mjimwema Queens who have reaped 2 points, while Dar Stars are at the bottom with a point.