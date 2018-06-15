YOUNG Africans have been eliminated from the ongoing 2018 Under-20 Uhai Cup, which is unfolding at the University of Dodoma (UDOM) playing grounds in Dodoma.

The 16-team tournament which officially started on June 9th, this year, is expected to reach its climax on June 21st as talented young footballers drawn from clubs which compete in the Mainland Premier League showcase what they are capable to do once given the platform to shine.

Yanga who were packed in group A together with Ruvu Shooting, Mbeya City and Mbao FC failed to collect maximum nine points from their three games, which could have taken them into the quarterfinals. The Jangwani street based lads were held to a 1-1 draw in their final tie against Mbeya City on Wednesday in a tense match which, Yanga desperately wanted to win to go into the next round.

Yanga who started the match brightly got the opening goal in the 3rd minute of the first half courtesy of Paul Nyang'anya but the goal could not deter Mbeya City, who gained composure and pulled level in the 11th minute, thanks to a well-crafted volley by Grocery Mtugo.

The outcome made Yanga to finish the race on third place with three points from three matches after drawing three encounters respectively. They leave the competition without winning and losing. Also, Mbeya City joined Yanga from the same group to bid farewell to the competition after attaining a single point from three clashes.

The Green City boys lost two matches and drew one game to finish fourth on the table. However, from group A, two teams which have made it into the last eight are Mbao FC and Ruvu Shooting as each of them has accumulated five points from three games played. Each of them won once drew twice to occupy first and second slots orderly.

In group C, Mtibwa Sugar and Azam FC have progressed into the quarterfinals after each reaped 5 points from three matches respectively. However, the journey is over for Majimaji FC and Mwadui who gained three points and a single point in that order to accommodate third and fourth places in their group.