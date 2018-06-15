15 June 2018

Tanzania: Muslims Asked to Maintain Peace and Harmony After Ramadan

By Bahati Chume

Hai — Muslims in Kilimanjaro Region have been asked to maintain peace and harmony and extend the Ramadhan teachings after 30 fasting days.

The chairman of Mabanzini Mosque in Sanya Juu Area in Siha District, Mr Muhamedi Suba made a statement on Friday, June 15, 2018 during the Idd ul Fitr prayers following the conclusion of 30 fasting days.

"Use Ramadhan teachings as directives in remembering the word of God which you should make best use of it in building a society with good ethics," he said.

The Kilimanjaro National Muslim Council of Tanzania (Bakwata) secretary, Mr Awazi Lema insisted the need to maintain peace and solidarity in the country.

"Prayers, wealth, education and every possessions are meaningless without peace and security," he said.

For his part, Bakwata district chairman, Mr Omari Mahamoud called upon Muslims to provide children with both; secular and religious education.

He cautioned the parents to make follow up of children school progress and closely cooperate with teachers.

Read the original article on Citizen.

