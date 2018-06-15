15 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Ecobank Backs Tree Planting

By Gladys Mbwiga

Dar es Salaam — Ecobank Tanzania has planted 130 trees across the 920-metre bench along the Indian Ocean in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking during the event the Ecobank Executive Director, Ms Mwanahiba Mzee, said planting the trees would ensure that the next generation benefits from the present's efforts to conserve the environment

"Last week the Vice President (Samia Suluhu Hassan) launched the wall as a means to ensure that the environment along the coast is protected," she said.

With the theme: "planting today protecting tomorrow", Ecobank employees in all 33 countries have joined forces to plant trees in different areas as well as providing equipment that will help conserve the environment.

"In Tanzania, apart from Dar es Salaam, we have planted 500 trees at Kisimani nursery and primary school in Arusha," said Ms Mwanahiba. Also present at the tree planting event, the Ilala Environmental Officer, Mr Faeda Magesa, applauded the move in protecting the environment and has called upon other financial institution to borrow a leaf .

