15 June 2018

The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Two Pupils Drown in Serengeti

By Jesse Mikofu

Mwanza — Sengerema district resident woke up to sad news on Wednesday after two Standard One pupils of Kasomeko Primary School drowned.

Mwanza Regional Police Commander (RPC) Ahmed Msangi named the pupils, who lost their lives as Shija Kamlete, 8, and Baraka Kapalale, 8.

"The two boys lost their lives on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, at 5pm when they were swimming in a pond which is located near their home," he said.

"Unfortunately, the children did not have swimming skills, so they ended up drowning."

In another development, nine people including traditional healers in Misungwi district, have been arrested in connection with the murder of Manungwa Nkwabi, 20.

Ms Nkwabi, a resident of Lubili Village in the district, was killed on June 13 by unknown assailants when returning from the bush where she was collecting firewood.

"Preliminary investigation shows that Ms Nkwabi's killing is linked with superstitious beliefs," he said.

According to Mr Msangi, the deceased who was accompanied by a colleague was attacked by a young man who dragged her into the bushes and killed her.

The regional police boss said the deceased's colleague sought assistance from villagers, but the assailant committed the offence and disappeared.

He said the deceased's body has been handed to family members for burial after the postmortem.

