Mauritius: Budget 2018-19 Charts the Journey for Mauritius to Become an Inclusive High Income Country

press release

Budget 2018-19 charts the right pathways and make the right choices to continue building up the strengths of our economy and society, said the Prime Minister, Minister of Home Affairs, External Communications and National Development Unit, Minister of Finance and Economic Development, yesterday in the National Assembly while presenting the 2018-19 budget.

In line with the objective of pursuing that transformative journey to attain the status of an Inclusive High-Income country based on innovation and sustainable value-creation, Government is charting seven main pathways and creating new poles of economic growth as the country pursues its Transformative Journey, he said.

The transformative journey hinges on the following pillars:

· youth and their future by equipping them with the right set of skills and values to integrate the labour market;

· providing new opportunities for private investment and job

creation through Artificial Intelligence, blockchain technologies and Fintech

· fostering import substitution and reviving export led production;

· physical infrastructure for a future of modernity, high income and smart living;

· securing a sustainable development for a healthy, productive and meaningful life;

· investing in health, sports, leisure, education and a decent dwelling for all families; and

· gender mainstreaming and consolidation of the welfare state system.

This will be achieved by ensuring strong and stable macroeconomic fundamentals and sound public finances, the Prime Minister pointed out.

Budget Outturn

The Budget deficit for the current fiscal year would turn out to be 3.2 percent of GDP, with total revenue of Rs 106.8 billion and total expenditure of Rs 122.3 billion. The deficit in the recurrent budget would be lower at 1.7 percent of GDP compared to the previous Estimates of two percent.

As for public sector debt, it is estimated to decline from 64.8 percent of GDP at end June 2017 to 63.4 percent by end June 2018.

Summary of Budget Estimates for 2018-19.

Total expenditure will amount to Rs 133.8 billion, of which Rs 115.9 billion for recurrent spending and Rs 17.9 billion for capital expenditure. The revised estimate for capital spending in 2017-18 is Rs 15.7 billion.

Total revenue is estimated at Rs 117.4 billion, including tax receipts of Rs 99.7 billion, non-tax and other revenue of Rs 8.8 billion and grants of Rs 8.9 billion. 266. The overall budget deficit for 2018-19 will amount to Rs 16.3 billion, that is 3.2 percent of GDP.

An amount of Rs 9.5 billion has also been provided by way of loans and equity injection for implementation of various projects. This will bring the total capital outlay in the Budget to Rs 27.4 billion.

On the financing side, during 2018-19 the country will be borrowing some Rs 2.6 billion from foreign sources while repaying Rs 4.4 billion of foreign loans. It will be raising some Rs 27.4 billion, on a 'net basis', from domestic sources.

Public Sector Debt

With the policies and proposals announced in this Budget, it is expected that public sector debt will further decline to 63.1 percent of GDP by end June 2019. The share of foreign debt in total public-sector debt will be further brought down to 18 percent from 19.5 percent at present.