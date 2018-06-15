South Africa: We Should All Be Watching the IEC Selection Process to Ensure Political Independence

analysis

A handout photograph made available by the South African Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) shows President Jacob Zuma casting his vote at Ntolwane Primary School during the municipal elections in Nkandla, KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, 03 August 2016. EPA/ELMOND JIYANE / HANDOUT

The 2019 elections will only be as trustworthy as the officials who run them. The IEC is about to appoint three commissioners, of only five in total, and there are 26 candidates to choose from. We should all be watching.

In August 2016, as results from the municipal vote streamed in at the Electoral Commission of South Africa's (IEC) election headquarters, the ANC's secretary-general Gwede Mantashe confronted IEC deputy chairman Terry Tselane.

The votes were still being counted, but using prediction models DA leader Mmusi Maimane announced the party would be the leading party in Nelson Mandela Bay. Mantashe lashed out at Tselane, accusing him and the IEC, without merit, of leaking the results to the opposition party.

The respected IEC veteran withstood the criticism and later retained his credibility after ANC leaders, in the wake of the party's election losses, reportedly labelled Tselane an "enemy" of the party.

As the hotly-contested 2019 national and provincial elections approach,...