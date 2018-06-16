Eritrea: Activities of Eritrean Nationals in the Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals residing in Germany, the USA and Australia have conducted activities featuring programs depicting their attachment with the homeland.

Reports indicated that the National Committee in Germany conducted a two-year activity assessment meeting and adopted resolutions that will have significant impact in strengthening their activities.

The Charge d'Affaires at the Eritrean Embassy, Mr. Yohannes Woldu, commended the effort made by the National Committee to enhance the awareness of nationals and expressed the Embassy's readiness to back their endeavors.

Noting that the committee is living up to expectation, the Chairman of the committee, Dr. Tesfai Ablelom, explained that increased effort would be exerted to encourage the participation of the youth.

Similarly, the YPFDJ branch German held a conference in Frankfurt during which an activity report was presented and an executive committee elected for a two-year term.

Eritrean nationals in Cologne city also participated at the annual cultural festival organized by the city Municipality featuring programs highlighting the culture of the Eritrean people, the nation's tourism resources and the unity in diversity of the Eritrean people.

Likewise, members of the YPFDJ and the National Union of Eritrean Women in Southern USA held a conference in Dallas with a view to strengthening organizational capacity and participation in national development endeavors.

In a related report, the Eritrean General Consul in Australia, Mr. Mehari Tekeste, conducted seminar to the heads of national organizations in the cities of Perth and Brisbane focusing on the objective situation in the homeland and implementation of charted out programs.