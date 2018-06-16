16 June 2018

Eritrea: Contribution in Support of War-Disabled Veterans

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in Israel and the Netherlands contributed a total of 19,650 dollars and 7 thousand Euros in support of war-disabled veterans.

A report by the Eritrean Embassy in Israel indicated that the nationals contributed 19,650 Dollars for the rehabilitation of 20 war-disabled female veterans.

Ms. Tirhas Semere who lives in the Dutch city of Rotterdam contributed different materials worth 7 thousand Euros to 33 war-disabled female veterans residing at the Denden Camp.

The Chairman of the National Association of Eritrean War Disabled Veterans, Mr. Gebrebrhan Eyasu, commended the contribution by Ms. Tirhas in support of the female war disabled veterans.

Commending the sustainable support being extended by the government and the citizenry, the beneficiary veterans said that such support attests to the respect of the Eritrean people towards the war-disabled nationals.

