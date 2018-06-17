16 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Boda-Boda Criminal Gang Put On Notice in Kisumu

By Ojwang Joe

Nairobi — Police in Kisumu have put on notice a boda-boda community-based organization calling itself Kisumu Boda Boda Quick Response Unit, over criminal activities.

The unit has been accused of engaging in criminal activities and abandoning the core mandate for which they were formed.

Kisumu Central OCS Boniface Mutie warned the unit to desist from engaging in activities that are not within their mandate.

The formation of the boda-boda CBO was to track down stolen motorcycles from their members, compelling unpaid members to make monthly contributions and to maintain peace among the boda-boda operators in Kisumu.

However, in the recent days, the unit has deviated from its functions and been involved in other paid-up illegal activities causing friction within the organization.

A section of the members accused other unit members of taking money from landlords to kick out tenants who fail to pay their rent.

The vicious unit, according to a motorcyclist, is also disciplining husbands who beat their wives.

"Bwana OCS, this group here recently attacked and seriously injured my friend who beat his wife, the wife reported to them that she was beaten," a member said on Saturday during a meeting with the Kisumu Central OCS.

Mutie said he has received numerous complaints from members of the public on how the unit drags suspects, those who fail to pay rent and those beating their wives into sugarcane plantations where they are beaten senseless.

