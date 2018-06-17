Uganda: Seven Feared Dead As Fuel Tanker Overturns in Iganga

Iganga — At least seven people are feared to have died after a fuel tanker overturned and burst into flames at Busesa health center IV at the main county headquarters of the newly created Bugweri district (Iganga).

Villagers spent the night siphoning the spilling fuel. The situation was worsened by a midmorning accident involving another truck.

The fire brigade truck came from Iganga but had little water and could not handle the fire. By the time of filing this report, the AIGP Asan Kasingye was liaising with Fire Brigade to send more fire trucks from Jinja.

Busesa is located 12 km after Iganga on the Iganga-Bugiri-Tororo highway. Total fatalities in the two recent (of several) fuel accidents exceeds 100 people and the last one burnt down most of Busesa trading center.

Residents say Uganda National Roads Authority needs to install speed humps at 3 locations along Busesa hill where heavily laden trucks from Kenya repeatedly overturn en route to Iganga.