17 June 2018

The Monitor (Kampala)

Uganda: Woman Arrested Over Murder of Husband

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Elly Karenzi

Ibanda — Police in Ibanda district are holding a 45- year-old woman on allegations of murdering her husband in March.

Ibanda District Police Commander Mr Rogers Chebene said on Friday that Ms Dina Ainomugisha, a resident of Vatican cell in Mabonwa Parish, Rukiri Sub-county allegedly connived with some other people and murdered her husband Gordon Ahimbisibwe before they dug a grave and buried the body in the night.

READ MORE: Woman arrested over death of her husband

Ahimbisibwe was a businessman mainly selling matooke. He reportedly had a conflict with wife over family property. One of the suspects who did not get his share of money, as agreed after killing the businessman reported the matter to the village officials.

The LC officials tipped the police who arrested the wife.

Other suspects are Keresensio Mwesigye alias Kamwesi, Experito Kacunguza, Stephen Mukama and Medrine Kabasiita who have been arrested from Kampala where they have been hiding.

Mr Chebene said the body of the deceased has been exhumed and taken to Ruhoko health center IV as investigations continue.

Uganda

Seven Feared Dead As Fuel Tanker Overturns in Iganga

At least seven people are feared to have died after a fuel tanker overturned and burst into flames at Busesa health… Read more »

Read the original article on Monitor.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The Monitor. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.