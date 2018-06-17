Uganda: Woman Arrested Over Murder of Husband

Ibanda — Police in Ibanda district are holding a 45- year-old woman on allegations of murdering her husband in March.

Ibanda District Police Commander Mr Rogers Chebene said on Friday that Ms Dina Ainomugisha, a resident of Vatican cell in Mabonwa Parish, Rukiri Sub-county allegedly connived with some other people and murdered her husband Gordon Ahimbisibwe before they dug a grave and buried the body in the night.

Ahimbisibwe was a businessman mainly selling matooke. He reportedly had a conflict with wife over family property. One of the suspects who did not get his share of money, as agreed after killing the businessman reported the matter to the village officials.

The LC officials tipped the police who arrested the wife.

Other suspects are Keresensio Mwesigye alias Kamwesi, Experito Kacunguza, Stephen Mukama and Medrine Kabasiita who have been arrested from Kampala where they have been hiding.

Mr Chebene said the body of the deceased has been exhumed and taken to Ruhoko health center IV as investigations continue.