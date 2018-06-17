17 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Argentina Vs Iceland "Schoolbook" Example of How to Keep Lionel Messi Quiet

Tagged:

Related Topics

Argentina vs Iceland : Iceland's battling 1-1 draw against Argentina in their first-ever World Cup match was a "schoolbook" example of how to keep Lionel Messi quiet, the coach of the Nordic minnows said Sunday.

Alfred Finnbogason cancelled out Sergio Aguero's opening goal before Hannes Halldorsson saved a Messi penalty in the second half of Argentina vs Iceland on Saturday as Iceland emerged with a creditable point.

"If you are teaching defence against such a team then this 90 minutes is a schoolbook example of how to do it," coach Heimir Hallgrimsson told reporters at the team's Black Sea coast base near Gelendzhik.

"To deny a team like Argentina that has incredible individual skills, you have to close the spaces and defend correctly one on one," he said.

"It was not one player who stopped Messi or any of the others, it was collective teamwork."

"You have to respect Messi like you do everyone you play against but if you stand by and idolise him he's going to take advantage of that and go past you, so you have to play your normal game," said captain Aron Gunnarsson.

The island nation of 330,000 is the smallest ever to qualify for the World Cup finals but emphatically showed again they can mix it with the heavyweights of the game.

At Euro 2016, Iceland drew against Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal and famously beat England on the way to the quarter-finals.

The point won against Argentina creates a "more relaxed atmosphere and easier sleep" in the run-up to Iceland's next tie against Group D opponents Nigeria in Volgograd on Friday, said Hallgrimsson.

"We knew a point would be a good result but it's just business done," said Gunnarsson. "We can't dwell on it, or think that we've won something. If we don't focus on Nigeria, then that point will be good for nothing".

Nigeria

Buhari's Measures Yielding Results for Nigeria - Mohammed

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the Buhari Administration is steadily… Read more »

Read the original article on Vanguard.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.