South Africa: EPRU No Longer in Administration

SA Rugby has announced that the Eastern Province Rugby Union (EPRU) has fulfilled all the criteria required by the mother body to complete its transition out of administration.

According to a SA Rugby statement, The Executive Council of SA Rugby formally rescinded the imposition of sanctions under clause 28 of the SA Rugby constitution which suspends a member's voting rights and places them under administration.

EPRU's affairs had been placed into the administrative control of SA Rugby - at the union's invitation - in April 2016 to help regularise the union's affairs as it faced a number of financial challenges.

Control of the union's day-to-day affairs was returned to the EPRU in April, 2017, and the formal lifting of the Clause 28 status completes the return to normality, with the reinstatement of the union's voting rights at SA Rugby general meetings.

"The winds of change are blowing through EP Rugby and the new structure and executive are making great strides," said Mark Alexander, president of SA Rugby.

"They have been working for an extended period on turning around the union's affairs and this decision completes the process."In that time the EPRU has adopted a new constitution and appointed a new executive, featuring independent local businesspeople.

