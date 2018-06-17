Nigeria: Police Manhandle Journalists, Handicapped At T.B Joshua's Birthday Bash

Lagos — Security agents on Tuesday messed up the birthday of Prophet T.B. Joshua of the Synagogue Church of All Nations, as they molested people who came to honour the popular cleric at his Ikotun, Lagos church headquarters.

LEADERSHIP Weekend reports that security agents at the entrance of the church manhandled people especially the journalists and the physically challenged persons, who had come to honour the man of God.

Many journalists were locked out, manhandled and prevented from entering the church premises. As if that was not enough, some police officers carried long planks and used them to chase away the journalists.

Hundreds of physically challenged persons who had come in buses with banners to felicitate with Joshua were also molested and manhandled by the overzealous officers.

Some primary and secondary school pupils who had come to the church were also denied entry and they had to stay along the roads with their souvenirs and banners in anger and disappointment.

However, Joshua later sent a lady who came out and warned them to desist from manhandling journalists and other persons they had already denied entrance. It was at that point that the officers retraced their steps.

The senior police officers who later learnt about the treatment meted on the journalists, were not happy with the officers and warned them to desist from such conducts.

Two ladies later emerged from within the church, addressed and appealed to the journalists. They explained that the man of God did not schedule any event for his birthday and that it was announced earlier in the church on Sunday.

However, few invited guests were allowed to enter the church for the celebration and so many brand new Toyota Camry cars were noticed around the church ostensibly the birthday gifts for the prophet.

The celebration was said to have continued inside the church with few guests, while the disabled were under the sun and rain outside the church before our correspondent left the church.

