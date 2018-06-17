16 June 2018

Vanguard (Lagos)

Nigeria: Troops Kill Suspected Bandits, Recover Weapons in Benue

By Joseph Erunke

THE Nigerian Army on Friday, said its troops of 72 Special Force Battalion killed some suspected armed bandits while some escaped with gunshot wounds during an encounter last Thursday, in Benue State.

The Army, in a statement by its spokesman, Brigadier General Texas Chukwu, said the encounter which was at Kwatan Gyemu area of the state, also led to recovery of some weapons and other items the bandits used in communication and to facilitate their movements.

According to the statement, "troops of 72 Special Forces Battalion while on clearance operation on 14 June 2018 encountered some suspected bandits at Kwatan Gyemu. Some of the bandits were killed while others escaped into the bush with gun shot wounds during the encounter.

"Also at Okungbo where troops carried out cordon and search four suspected criminals were arrested, items recovered included seven locally made rifles, revolvers, nine rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, two handsets and some documents.

"Similarly, troops of 222 Battalion deployed in operation Lafiya Dole on 14 June 2018, embarked on a recovery operation to a forest at Kawuri. Items recovered include one AK 47 rifle, four AK47 magazines, 45 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition and six rounds of 5.56mm special ammunition.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the rifles belonged to one Mr Abiso Ali, 37 years and Mr Samaila, 25 years all from Suraja village who had earlier surrendered to the troops."

It reminded the public "to be security conscious at all times and report any suspicious activities or movements to the law enforcement agents for prompt action."

