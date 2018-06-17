Kenya: Police Nab Another Consignment of Contraband Sugar

Nairobi — Police in Machakos have nabbed another huge consignment of illegal sugar in Matuu town on Friday as a crack down on counterfeit goods intensifies.

Machakos County Commissioner Matilda Sakwa says police raided Makutano stores in Matuu market and recovered 1000 bags of contraband sugar following a tip-off from the public.

No arrests have been made so far.

"We also found two lorries that were used to transport the consignment to the shop. They have been impounded at Matuu Police station," Sakwa said.

Officers from the Kenya Bureau of Standards are expected to visit the area on Saturday as police officers guard the store.

"The government will intensity raids in the area to crack down on illicit traders and their counterfeit goods. We do not want to risk lives of consumers in the county," Sakwa added.

The first consignment nabbed in Eastleigh was found with mercury and copper traces, according to findings from the Government Chemist.

The consignment had 1,474 bags (50Kgs) of sugar, clearly labelled as not being suitable for direct human consumption.

On Tuesday, detectives seized more than 1000 bags of sugar and a mass scale packaging machine worth Sh25 million at a warehouse in Ruiru, Kiambu County.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiangi recently declared a vicious war on contraband goods in the country.