Photo: Laban Walloga/Nation Media Group

Chaos rocked the election of new officials for the Kenya Secondary School Heads Association on June 17, 2018 after a delegation from the Central region accused officials of a plot to sabotage the election of their candidate.

The delegates from Central surged towards the dais as they demanded stoppage of elections, causing a 20-minute ruckus at the Wild Waters in Mombasa where the high school principals are attending their annual conference.

The Central region delegates accused the election officials, including KESSHA Chairman Indimuli Kahi, of discriminating against them and seeking to sabotage election of their candidate.

"We know there is a scheme to lock out a candidate from Central and replace him with someone from Rift Valley. We will not allow this discriminative act to continue," said Mr Kamau Kamatu, who is the principal Thigio Boys High School.

The election was stopped for about 10 minutes for election officials and representatives from Central region to settle the issue.

After an agreement was reached, the Central delegation returned carrying shoulder-high their preferred candidate Mr Willy Kuria.

Mr Kuria, who is the principal of Murang'a High School, was elected the national secretary unopposed.

"Our main concern was a meeting was held at night and slots were allocated. It was agreed the position of the national secretary as reserved for Central but we read mischief after officials tried to sneak in Ms Grace Wanjiku from Rift Valley," said Mr Kamatu.

Mr Kahi retained his seat as Amos Cherono was elected as national treasurer to be deputised by Mr Benjamin Ngau.

Mr Ezekiel Ayieko is the new vice organising secretary while Mr Boniface Karisa was elected the vice chairman.

Mr Ibrahim Fara is the vice secretary.

Some delegates opposed the re-election of the chairman while female delegates complained of gender imbalance.