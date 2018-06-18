Rwanda: Ngali Wins Madaraka Day Golf Tournament

Juma Ngali returned the best overall score net score of 70 to win the fourth edition of the annual Madaraka Day golf tournament on Saturday at Kigali Golf Club in Nyarutarama.

The one-day tournament attracted a total 75 amateur golfers competing in five categories; three categories under men handicaps, the seniors' category and the ladies category.

Ngali who was competing in the 19-28 handicap, returned the best overall net score of 70 to claim the title, beating Kelvin Kuria by three strokes. The latter is ranked in the 10-18 handicap.

Benjamin Mukisa, a 20-year old student topped the handicap 0-9, having played 76 net while Kirui and Ngali took the titles in the handicap 10-18 and 19-28 respectively.

In the seniors' category, Peter Doorest claimed the title after playing 74 net while Rawal Malvika scooped the ladies' category title after returning 78 net.