18 June 2018

New Zimbabwe (London)

Zimbabwe: Chamisa 'Breaks Fall' As Rally Platform Collapses

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: New Zimbabwe
Nelson Chamisa, left, at the Hwange rally.
By Matebeleland North Correspondent

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa addressed capacity crowds at four rallies in Binga and Hwange over the weekend but not without incident as after the stage collapsed in Hwange on Sunday.

Chamisa had marathon rallies at Lusulu and Manjolo in Binga on Saturday before making two more campaign stops in Hwange and Victoria Falls Sunday.

However, soon after delivering his address to supporters at Hwange Old Grounds, Chamisa invited MP designate Fortune Mguni and some aspiring councillors to join him on the podium.

As he introduced Mguni, the stage collapsed with all council candidates falling to the ground.

Chamisa and Mguni were rescued by alert security guards who reached out for them separately, ensuring they remained on their feet atop the collapsed stage.

The MDC-T leader jokingly blamed the mishap on Zanu PF saying the ruling party had sent "some winds" to destroy him. Earlier, a whirlwind that swept across the venue.

Meanwhile, in his address at the Hwange rally, Chamisa accused president Emmerson Mnangagwa and Zanu PF of destroying the economy.

He said Mnangagwa was now "auctioning the country by saying Zimbabwe is open for business."

"I doubt Mnangagwa's capacity to turn around the economy," he said.

"He should have invited me and Tsvangirai to help him which he chose to take (vice president Constantino) Chiwenga.

"Mnangagwa now says Zimbabwe is open for business and he is auctioning the country. Us we don't say Zimbabwe is open for business, but we are in business."

He told supporters he was confident of victory in the July 30 vote but warned that he would not budge on the Alliance's demands regarding the ballot paper.

"If we don't agree on the issue of the ballot paper, on who will print it and its security, elections will not be held.

"We are working with our comrades within Zanu PF who are feeding us with information," he said.

Zimbabwe

Gays Praise Mnangagwa

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has received rare praise from the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and intersex (LGBTI)… Read more »

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.