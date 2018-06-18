Rwandan Students Introduce Umuganda Concept to Nebraska

Rwandan Diaspora students at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln last Saturday introduced Umuganda, a monthly community service, at the university located in mid-western United States.

According to Vanessa Nkesha who coordinated the activity, several students on Saturday morning volunteered at the People's City Mission, a homeless prevention center in Lincoln.

She said it was a great way to engage with the people, share their values, culture practices and give an insight into what Rwanda is today.

"Conducting Umuganda for People's City Mission, and getting to share how impactful it has been for Rwanda was very special. Many people do not know much about Rwanda except the Genocide and Hotel Rwanda," she said.

"We wanted this to be a chance to get involved, serve and share one of the many great home-grown community practices that unites us as Rwandans," she added.

Tania Rugamba, a Rwandan diaspora student said that doing Umuganda regularly will give them opportunity to be part of a dynamic community and strengthen the bond among the Rwandan students.

Another student, Polly Musaidizi said: "My country has taught us that through community service I can contribute my efforts to help the community and work with others to make the world a better place".

According to Nkesha, the people in Lincoln appreciated the initiative and were thinking of adopting the same concept.