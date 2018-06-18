18 June 2018

Rwanda: Intare, as Muhanga Earn Promotion to Topflight League

By Damas Sikubwabo

INTARE FC and AS Muhanga have been promoted to the topflight division following their respective wins in semi-finals of second tier playoffs on Saturday.

Intare defeated Pepiniere FC 2-1 in the return leg of the round of last four at Kicukiro Stadium while former Peace Cup finalists AS Muhanga landed the promotion ticket to Azam Rwanda Premier League despite Saturday's 1-1 draw with Sorwathe at Kinihira grounds.

The Muhanga district-sponsored side had thrashed Sowathe 3-0 in the first-leg on June 9.

In a post-match interview with Times Sport on Saturday, Intare FC head coach Emmanuel Rubona said, "This is very a historic achievement to the club, we are very excited for the promotion. We have had a wonderful season, players have given it their best."

He further revealed that, "The secret for our success was a balanced combination of physical and mental strength. For instance, the opponents were under pressure, which gave us an opportunity to capitalize on their mistakes,"

AS Muhanga return to topflight league for a second spell after the club's relegation in 2016.

Saturday

Semi-finals, second leg

Intare 2-1 Pepieniere

As Muhanga 1-1 Sorwathe

