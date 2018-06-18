Rwanda: Mwulire Sector Residents Build Seven ECD Centres

Seven Early Childhood Development Centres (ECDs), worth approximately Rwf68million, were this past weekend launched in Mwulire sector, Rwamagana district as part of the celebrations to mark the Day of the African Child.

According to the Executive Secretary of Sector; Jean Claude Bwasana, the facilities were achieved thanks to Mwulire sector residents who contributed around 60 percent towards the construction process.

He said the idea originated from the residents' desire to prioritise their children's development and education.

The biggest contribution was made through community services "Umuganda", plus the sum of money (Rwf209,000) that is committed to villages' developmental activities (Ubudehe fund).

The district later on got a partner in Uyisenga Ni Imanzi - a local organisation that works to promote the rights of children - which contributed 40 percent which went into purchasing iron sheets among other materials.

Emmanuel Rusingizwa, a resident from Kigabiro village said that one of the motivating factors was the big number of illiterate people in the area, something that most parents didn't want to bequeath the next generation.

"A large number of parents in our area never went to school; this came with a lot of consequences. Delinquency cases were also a result of lack of education; some people become drug users because they did not go to school. We chose children's education because child's development starts in early years," he said.

Rusingizwa said parents contributed a total of Rwf5,000 each and for those with no capacity, they were facilitated to pay in instalments.

Beata Nyiramfabakuze, a resident of Karama village, Bicumbi cell, praised ECDs for promoting hygiene among the children while keeping them safe.

"My child used to spend the whole day at home, and she was always dirty, but now she goes to the centre in the morning and comes back at around noon, she is clean and remains so until the next day, and always," she said.

Verenah Mukankubana, a community health worker from Ntunga cell, said that the centres keep the children busy and helps bring the children in one place where they can be monitors on issues like nutrition and general health, rather than having to go to the homes.

The Mayor of Rwamagana District, Rajab Mbonyumuvunyi, reminded that importance of education is for long term.

"If you want to reap in a long time, you invest in children's education. What they learn will be useful from day one to their old age," he said.

The nutrition and hygiene in Early Childhood Development Program (NCDP) officer, Alexis Mucumbitsi, told those in attendance that according to research, by five years of age, a child's brain is already 90 percent developed.