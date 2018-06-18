Rwanda: Featured - PSR Nominates Representatives for Upcoming Election

Rwandese Socialist Labour Party (PSR) at the weekend elected two candidates that will represent the party in the forthcoming parliamentary elections slated for November 2 and 3.

Innocent Bitsindinkumi and Augustin Hitiyaremye emerged the winners, trouncing Gestuta Mukantagara, Solange Uwingabire, Sylvie Mpongera and Bénoit Nkurunziza.

Five out of six candidates were picked from the party's executive committee composed of people who been serving the party for long; prompting youth to decry lack of representation.

After a spirited debate on why unconfirmed members should not participate in the voting process yet they account for 90 percent of party members, the president of the party Jean Baptiste Rucibigango explained the rationale behind it.

"I understand the basis of your desire to vote or be voted, but we can't break the law which stipulates that people whose membership to the party is yet to be confirmed cannot participate. The Congress in December will have to first confirm your membership," the Party's President; Jean Baptiste Rucibigango insisted.

Only Ntirushwa Ntwali from the Rwandan Chapter of the Pan African Movement was allowed to vote or to be voted out of 29 youths who were present, because he is a confirmed member of the party.

Each member of the Electoral College composed of 17 people was requested to write down two names of their choice on his ballot paper.

Consequently, no female candidate secured a win, all losing to Bitsindinkumi who won with 7 votes, followed by Hitiyaremye and Nkurunziza with 6 votes each.

Since only two candidates were needed, Hitiyaremye and Nkurunziza entered the second round which also ended in a 7 votes draw, leaving no choice but coin flipping.

Miss Rwanda 2017 third runner up, Queen Kalimpinya was given the coin which she tossed up into the air, resulting into Hitiyaremye's win.

For PSR's president Rucibigango who is serving his renewable second term in the Parliament as the sole PSR's MP, elections took place in a conducive environment as expected.

"We wanted an election free of rigging and disruptions and that's what we witnessed," he said, adding that lack of participation of the youth in voting was noted and would be given its due attention.

"We hold Congress meetings every 5 years, the next one is rolling around in December, that's when they shall be confirmed as members, they just have to wait patiently", he said.

He believes Hitiyaremye and Bitsindinkumi will contribute to the development of the country by embracing national principles if they acquire seats in the Parliament.

"We have had trainings on the role of MPs for the last six months, which is to uphold national principles of rule of law, power sharing, scrutinising and voting on legislation and many others," he said.

Winners' pledges

Bitsindinkumi thanked the electoral college and promised to represent their interests to the best of his capacity if elected MP.

"I am very happy with this win, I promise that I will always be with you. If I get a seat in the Parliament I will be a good messenger for you," Bitsindinkumi told the gathering.

This was reiterated by his fellow winner Hitiyaremye who promised to fight for the welfare of not only members of his party, but also those of other Rwandans in general.

In that regard, Hitiyaremye said PSR will keep on pushing for increase of minimum wage that has been 100Rwf for more than 40 years, and decent treatment of employees as well.

The party was founded in 1991.