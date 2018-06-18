Rwanda: Fiba Africa Zone V - U18 Boys' Team Off to a Perfect Start

The national U18 boys' basketball team got off to a winning start at the FIBA Africa Zone V Championship on Sunday, thumping Sudan 86-44 in their opening game on Sunday at Taifa Indoor Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania.

Youngsters Thierry Nkundwa and Emile Galois Kazeneza were on clinical form for the night, each contributing 18 points as Yves Murenzi's side.

The regional youth tournament started yesterday and will run through July 22.

Murenzi's side owned the game and comfortably controlled all the four quarters 25-9, 18-7, 21-16 and 22-12 respectively, to wrap up the game with a 86-44 easy victory.

Ali Akram Ali Mohamed was Sudan's high scorer with 12 points.

In the boys' 5x5 category, five countries have confirmed participation. Besides the hosts Tanzania, others are Rwanda, Somalia, Sudan and Uganda.

Only the eventual winners will qualify for the 2018 FIBA African U18 Championships finals.

The continental finals in boys' category will be hosted in Malian capital, Bamako, on August 17-26, while Mozambique will play host to the girls' tournament from July 29 to August 5.

Sunday

Rwanda 86-44 Sudan