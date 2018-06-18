Rwanda: Gisagara, RRA Retain Volleyball League Titles

Gisagara men volleyball club and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) in women's category, have retained titles of the national volleyball championship.

Gisagara beat Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in straight sets, in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals on Saturday while RRA retained the crown for a record sixth consecutive time since 2013. Both games were held at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

The defending champions faced little competition from REG who have not won a single game in their last six meetings with Gisagara, Fidele Nyirimana's men, led by middle blocker Madison Sibomana, won the three sets; 25-16, 25-18 and 25-23 respectively.

"My players deserve all the credit, they have done exceptionally well throughout the season. They gave everything to win the league and here we are, champions with an unbeaten record," Gisagara Volleyball Club Coach Nyirimana told Times Sport in a post-match interview.

"This is something very special for me as a coach. I came in to win and managed to do it in my season with the club. Hopefully, we will keep the momentum next season," he added.

In Game 2 of the women's finals, Dorcus Ndasaba's RRA bounced from a shaky start with a 21-25 loss in the first set to take the next three sets; 25-14, 25-21 and 31-29 to make it six league title in six seasons running.

Saturday

Men's finals, Game 2

Gisagara 3-0 REG

Third place

Women's finals, Game 2

RRA 3-2 APR