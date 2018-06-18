18 June 2018

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Gisagara, RRA Retain Volleyball League Titles

Tagged:

Related Topics

Gisagara men volleyball club and Rwanda Revenue Authority (RRA) in women's category, have retained titles of the national volleyball championship.

Gisagara beat Rwanda Energy Group (REG) in straight sets, in Game 2 of the best-of-three finals on Saturday while RRA retained the crown for a record sixth consecutive time since 2013. Both games were held at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

The defending champions faced little competition from REG who have not won a single game in their last six meetings with Gisagara, Fidele Nyirimana's men, led by middle blocker Madison Sibomana, won the three sets; 25-16, 25-18 and 25-23 respectively.

"My players deserve all the credit, they have done exceptionally well throughout the season. They gave everything to win the league and here we are, champions with an unbeaten record," Gisagara Volleyball Club Coach Nyirimana told Times Sport in a post-match interview.

"This is something very special for me as a coach. I came in to win and managed to do it in my season with the club. Hopefully, we will keep the momentum next season," he added.

In Game 2 of the women's finals, Dorcus Ndasaba's RRA bounced from a shaky start with a 21-25 loss in the first set to take the next three sets; 25-14, 25-21 and 31-29 to make it six league title in six seasons running.

Saturday

Men's finals, Game 2

Gisagara 3-0 REG

Third place

Women's finals, Game 2

RRA 3-2 APR

Rwanda

Rotary Club of Kigali-Virunga Gets New President

Over the weekend, Rotary Club of Kigali-Virunga, a member club of Rotary International and one of the longest Rotary… Read more »

Read the original article on New Times.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.