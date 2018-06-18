Rwanda: As Kigali Face Police in a Must-Win Clash

AZAM Rwanda Premier League title hopefuls, AS Kigali, host Police FC today at Kigali Stadium, fighting to avoid further breakaway by table leaders APR. Kick-off is at 3:30pm.

In another highly anticipated match, APR play away to struggling Miroplast FC at Mironko playground in Gikondo as the military side maintains its sights on the league title, which will be the 17th in just 24 years.

Today's clash against the law enforcers is a must-win for Eric Nshimiyimana's side, should they stand a chance to combat till end of the title chase on June 27. Ahead of match-day 27 fixtures this afternoon, APR leads the standings with 54 points, three ahead of second-placed AS Kigali.

The former Peace Cup winners, Police FC, are in sixth position with 42 points, within three points of fourth-placed Rayon Sports who face Gicumbi FC at 6pm, also at Kigali Stadium.

Police FC are unbeaten in their last seven league matches (4 wins and 3 draws) since the arrival of head coach Albert Joel Mphande in April.

While speaking to Times Sport in an exclusive interview on Sunday, AS Kigali's coach Nshimiyimana fired a warning to APR that his side has not given up on the title, but, admitted that today's game will determine a lot about their fate in the race.

"We need to win the Police game; it's the only way we will stand a chance to fight for another day. We have to score goals and defend well and, the players are fit for the mission. We must be fully focused (to collect the three points) to avoid slipping further behind APR," the former Rwanda international Nshimiyimana told Times Sport yesterday.

After Friday's 1-0 shocking defeat to Kirehe, Nshimiyimana has urged his players to leave the disappointment behind and aim at doing better in the remaining four games - starting today.

"We were obviously disappointed not to get three points against Kirehe, but we have to put that behind and concentrate on the next game, which will be even tougher. Police are a strong team with great players," he further added.

Meanwhile, Police tactician Mphande will be hoping to stretch his side's unbeaten run to eight games but so will he be battling for a first victory in four games.

The Kicukiro-based side has recorded three draws in their last three games; 1-1 against Rayon Sports, 1-1 against APR and a goalless draw played with Marines FC last Friday.

In other matches to be played today, Amagaju take on Sunrise FC, SC Kiyovu host Kirehe at Mumena Stadium, Musanze will be up against Espoir, Marines take on Mukura while Etincelles and Bugesera face-off at Umuganda Stadium in Rubavu district, starting at 3:30pm.

Today

AS Kigali vs Police

Miroplast vs APR

Rayon vs Gicumbi

SC Kiyovu vs Kirehe

Musanze vs Espoir

Amagaju vs Sunrise

Marines vs Mukura

Etincelles vs Bugesera