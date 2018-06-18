Rwanda: Rotary Club of Kigali-Virunga Gets New President

Over the weekend, Rotary Club of Kigali-Virunga, a member club of Rotary International and one of the longest Rotary clubs in Rwanda, inducted Saudah Nalule as the new and 18th club's president for the year 2018-2019.

Rotary International is an international organisation that brings together business and other professional leaders to provide humanitarian services across the world.

President Saudah Nalule was inducted at the club's 18th annual installation ceremony that took place in Kigali.

At the ceremony, several members of the club were awarded for their exemplary work.

Nalule was installed during a function that convened different officials including diplomats and business people.

Among the guests were the high commissioner for Uganda Oliver Wonekha who is also a Rotarian and Nigeria's envoy, Adam Shauib Onoze, among others.

Nalule, who was also the club's director for service projects, replaced Thomas Konitzer, who is currently the regional coordinator for the Germany-based Savings Foundation for International Co-operation (SBFIC) in East Africa.

At the installation event, the Nigerian High Commissioner to Rwanda, Onoze was inducted as a new member of Rotary Club Kigali-Virunga.

Another inducted member of the club on the day was Jacky Mugwaneza, the executive secretary of Rwanda Bankers' Association.

It was also announced that the US Ambassador to Rwanda, Peter Hendrick Vrooman, who is already a Rotarian, will be officially joining the club soon.

The outgoing leader of the club, Konitzer described Rotary presidency as one of the most fulfilling responsibilities.

He highlighted some of the club's achievements during the last rotary year which ends in June, including plantation of over 8,000 trees as well as combined investments worth over $180,000 (approximately Rwf154.4 million).

In her acceptance speech, the new president said that she was ready to serve the club and take it to another level.

"Thank you for entrusting me with these responsibilities. I want to commit once again to serve this club, but more importantly to advance projects that transform people's lives," she remarked.

The Chairman Board of Directors, Green Hills Academy, Faustin Mbundu who was the guest of honor, congratulated the new leader and other that were pointed to lead the club.

He also noted that he was confident that Nalule would successfully lead the club as he had worked with her on a number of projects.

During the event, Sister Helene Nayituriki, the head teacher of Kigali-based Lycée Notre Dame de Citeaux was awarded with the vocational award for her outstanding work in the Rwandan community.

It is said that Nayituriki has exhibited a high level of courage and humility to change the face of girl child education in Rwanda having been in the education industry for nearly 40 years.

Beyond this, she saved more than 150 people in 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Rotary Club Kigali-Virunga was chartered in 2000 by Charter President Gerald Mpyisi and leads projects in education, health, and water and sanitation among others. The club's flagship project is the Kigali Public Library.

There are currently up to 1.2 million Rotarians across the world.