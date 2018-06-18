17 June 2018

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Students Escape With Minor Injuries After Bus Accident

Tagged:

Related Topics

By John Gathua

Nyeri — Several students of Kangubiri Girls Secondary School were on Saturday morning injured after a bus ferrying them to Nairobi overturned at Tambaya on Nyeri-Mukurweini road.

The accident happened about 50 meters from the Tambaya river bridge along the Mukurwe-ini and Tetu sub counties boundary.

According to witnesses, the bus tyre burst while descending a hill forcing the driver to swerve off the road to avoid falling into the nearby river.

The bus overturned.

The students, who suffered minor injuries, were rushed to Mukurweini and Nyeri County Referral hospitals for treatment.

A total of 33 students were on board the bus during the incident, and were heading to Nairobi for their midterm via the Nyeri-Karatina route.

About ten students sustained minor injuries during the accident.

The school Principal Agnes Mathenge said the bus which belongs to one of the parents had picked the students from school as per their regulations during the midterm break.

The students were taken to hospital by good Samaritans.

The Ministry of education has in the past taken stringent measures to avert frequent road accidents involving school buses.

Kenya

Kenyatta Hold Talks With His Zambian Counterpart Lungu

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Zambian counterpart Edgar Lungu at the weekend held bilateral talks focusing on ways to… Read more »

Read the original article on Capital FM.

See What Everyone is Watching

Copyright © 2018 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.