Kenya: Odinga Faults DP for Engaging in Early Campaigns

Nairobi — ODM Leader Raila Odinga has faulted leaders engaging in premature campaigns for the 2022 general elections, saying it is not what the country needs.

Odinga was speaking in his Bondo backyard in Siaya County, where he seemed to make a dig at Deputy President William Ruto.

"If you have been given an opportunity to serve the people stop loitering and wandering from place to place politicking, that time will come, for now work for the people who elected you," said Odinga.

The former Prime Minister, whose party will be trying to lay claim to politics at the coast this coming week following a series of recent rallies in that region by Ruto, said the country now needs tranquility and not endless politicking.

"It is not important now to talk about who will vie in 2022, it is too early for that. We should now focus on rectifying the existing gaps," he said.

His remarks come barely a month after Uhuru Kenyatta fired similar political salvo towards his Deputy.

In his recent visit to the coastal region, Ruto managed to win the support of Odinga's diehards who have openly declared support for his 2022 presidential bid.

Odinga assured that the opposition would support the Government, to help it achieve the Big Four Agenda.