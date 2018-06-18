Kenya: Sanneh Strike Sails Sharks Over Posta

Nairobi — Ebrimmah Sanneh stepped off the bench to score a 75th minute winner as Kariobangi Sharks beat Posta Rangers 1-0 at the Camp Toyoyo Ground to pick their third win on the trot to move to fifth in the standings.

The game seemed to be headed for a toughly fought 0-0 draw, but Sanneh rose in the midst of lanky Posta defenders to power a header past Patrick Matasi.

A tough tactical approach from both sides meant chances in the opening half were few and far in between. Posta head coach Sammy Omollo put up a defensive shield with the returning Jockins Atudo starting o the left side of defense while Suleiman Ngotho was employed on the right.

Posta had the first chance of the game in the ninth minute when Atudo's powerfully struck freekick from range was pushed behind the bar for a corner by Sharks keeper John Oyemba.

None of the two sides threatened much, most of the battle reduced to the middle of the pack each of the two sides muscling out for possession.

In the 32nd minute, a deep cross from Patillah Omotto found George Abege at the far post but the lanky Ugandan could not connect a header on target.

A minute to the break, Omotto had a chance for himself when he pulled off a shot from range, but the effort went inches wide with keeper Matasi beaten.

In the second half, Posta started off strongly and within the opening minute, Dennis Mukaisi attempting to catch keeper Oyemba off his feet with a dinking effort from the left but the shot stopper managed to backtrack and tip the ball over for a corner.

On the other end, a brilliant square ball from Abege found Fidel Origa running in from the right, but the midfielder's connecting shot was awry going wide.

Looking to inject some fresh attacking feet introduced the speedy Harrison Mwenda for Origa while new signing Moses Mwangi came on for Bolton Omwenga.

Posta continued to push for a win having picked victory in only one of their last five games. They almost broke the deadlock in the 67th minute but Oyemba pulled off a brilliant save to pluck the ball off the top corner from a superbly taken Joseph Mbugi volley.

A minute later, Jerry Santo also came close with a header off an Ochieng long throw which went wide. On a counter, Posta had another chance when Jeremiah Wanjala cut back a cross for Mukaisi but he shot wide.

Having survived, Sharks made use of their chance 15 minutes to time when Mwenda's run on the left gifted him space and he put in a cross that was well headed home by Sanneh

Sharks almost doubled their lead at the stroke of fulltime but Atudo made goal-line clearance to deny Abege who had picked up a cross from Mwenda.